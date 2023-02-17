'Hello Tomorrow!' brings retro flair to a futuristic sales pitch: Living on the moon

Billy Crudup sells property on the moon in the Apple series "Hello Tomorrow!"

 Peter Kramer/Apple TV+

Mixing a retro design and tone with futuristic elements, "Hello Tomorrow!" creates a rocket-powered vehicle for Billy Crudup (after his yeoman work for Apple TV+ in "The Morning Show") as a fast-talking salesman peddling property on the moon. It's a perfect metaphor for the value of dreams, in a series that occasionally goes through weaker phases but seldom proves less than interesting.

Indeed, the off-kilter combination of material in the series evokes comparisons to Apple's "Severance," with a cast of quirky coworkers interacting against the backdrop of a rather enticing mystery. Here, the nagging question from the get-go, listening to Crudup's Jack paint a beguiling picture of rocketing into a new life, is how much of the spiel and his moonlight serenade viewers, like his clients, should buy.

