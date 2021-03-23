ALBANY -- The votes are all in -- tens of thousands of them -- and the winners are set to be announced Sunday in The Albany Herald's annual Readers Choice awards, which allow the community to nominate and then select the "best of the best" in dozens of categories, from musical artists to bartenders to restaurants to food items to businesses to professionals in the law, medicine and law enforcement.
Teaming with sponsors Pretoria Fields Brewery, radio station WPFQ (Q-102.1, The Queen Bee) FM, Bush Animal Clinic, and the Deriso Agency -- Country Financial, The Herald will announce the winners in a first-of-its-kind fun event at Pretoria Fields from 3-7 p.m. Sunday. The event, which will feature a number of vendors, is not just for Readers Choice nominees, though. The public is invited to come out and enjoy the festive afternoon.
"We know this year has been challenging for our community and local businesses, and this is a great opportunity to come out and show your support," Albany Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. "All ages are welcome, and your furry friends, too. We are looking forward to seeing you all there."
Queen Bee Station manager Tara Dyer Stoyle said the now 1-year-old station is looking forward to being a part of the event that will recognize the Readers Choice award winners.
"The whole idea behind this station is community," Stoyle said. "We were happy to be a part of an event that recognizes some of the most talented and well-loved businesses, citizens and professionals in our community. And since we were nominated for a Readers Choice award, we can't wait to see if we got the votes of our listeners."
Another good reason to come out for Sunday's event is a performance by Readers Choice favorite musical artist nominees Unbreakable Bloodline. And there will be all kinds of vendors, craftsmen, business representatives, food and giveaways.
"Social distancing will be encouraged, and masks will be available," Harrison said. "But if there are those who still are not so sure about being in a crowd, the last hour of Sunday's event (from 6-7 p.m.) will be broadcast on Facebook Live."
Readers Choice winners will be announced in Sunday's Albany Herald, so pick up your copy of the paper or check out the list of winners on Albanyherald.com's contest page.
Sponsors of Sunday's event include Bush Animal Clinic, the Deriso Agency -- Country Financial, Q102 and Pretoria Fields. Vendors include Finnicum Motors, the Albany Area YMCA, Entuit Cleaning, Salon M, Roots and Wings, and the Albany Civic Center.
Food vendors on hand will include the Broken Heart Bakery and Tailored Taters.
It's not too late for persons or businesses interested in being a vendor or sponsor. Contact Harrison at (229) 291-6077 or email Heather.harrison@albanyherald.com for additional information.
