(CNN) — An original reality competition series featuring drag queens might seem like a no-brainer today, but when “RuPaul’s Drag Race” debuted in 2009 on Logo TV, no one could have guessed that the show would slowly explode in popularity over 15 seasons, across three networks, winning 26 Primetime Emmys and spawning spin-off “All Stars” series, international versions, and even a Monopoly game along the way.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 kicked off and the ninth annual DragCon LA convention took place last weekend, where notable queens from the franchise as well as “Drag Race” executive producers (and DragCon producers) Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato spoke with CNN about the current political climate as more state and local policies target LGBTQ individuals – specifically trans people and drag performers, two communities that span cultures and geographical divides, with long and storied histories dating back centuries. They also spoke of their collective spirit of resilience in the face of opposition.

