...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS WEEKEND IN PARTS OF SOUTH GEORGIA...
The weather this weekend will be dry and breezy, with full
afternoon sunshine. On Saturday afternoon, minimum Relative
Humidity will dry out into the 20 to 25 percent range, and wind
gusts will peak in the 25 to 30 mph range.
In addition, it has been about one week now since the last wetting
rain of one-quarter inch or more along and north of a line from
Camilla to Tifton to Ocilla. The lack of wetting rainfall in
recent days and the critical fire weather conditions this weekend
will elevate the burning environment.
Please consider delaying back yard burns this weekend.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF SW GEORGIA,
FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130,
131, 144, 145, AND 146...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 122, 123, 124, 125, 126,
127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, and 146.
* WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to 25-28
mph.
* HUMIDITY...18 to 25 %
* THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected.
* FUELS...Dry, but expected to become very dry by midday, and
reach the 6% soil moisture for several hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Here's where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies
While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you'll be going to Streaming Land.
Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including "The Power of the Dog," which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and "Coda."
Several best picture nominees are not available for streaming yet, but "Belfast," "Drive My Car" and "Licorice Pizza" can be viewed via digital rental. The same goes for "Dune" and "King Richard," which were featured on HBO Max but have since left the platform. "West Side Story" will soon land on Disney+, as noted below.
For those eager to catch up on the major contenders, here's where you can currently find them:
Netflix
Best picture: "Don't Look Up," "The Power of the Dog."
Best actor and actress: Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog").
Best animated movie: "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."
Best international movie: "The Hand of God."
Amazon
Best actor and actress: Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos").
Hulu
Best picture: "Nightmare Alley."
Best actress: Kristen Stewart ("Spencer").
Best animated movie: "Flee."
Best documentary: "Summer of Soul" and "Flee."
Disney+
Best picture: "West Side Story"
Best animated movie: "Encanto," "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "Luca."
HBO Max
Best picture: "Nightmare Alley."
Best actress: Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye").
Apple TV+
Best picture: "Coda."
Best actor: Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth").
