ATLANTA -- Heart-hitting music, the sound that Hero The Band puts forth, encourages and drives a listener to be introspective and define who he is truly meant to be. Profound music at any age is a tremendous accomplishment. Four young men from Decatur who together are Hero The Band are creators of profound music.
This quartet of brothers blends arena rock, experimental alternative and swaggering R&B to complete their own unique sound. Justin Barnett aka Ocean (vocals, lead guitar), Jeremy Barnett aka Goku Love (vocals, bass), DJ Barnett aka Bam Bam (vocals, drums) and Nick aka Nicky Jupiter (guitar, keys) grew up in a very musical family. They were encouraged by their mother and father to follow the music in their souls to grow into the band they have become. Their parents also instilled a strong work ethic in their sons.
They were taught to have the dream but to do the work required to realize that dream. The brothers say that though they work together as a band they "will always have each others back" in life.
With a foundation built by a strong family bond, Hero The Band creates music like "Back To Myself" that encourages self-evaluation and learning from life's troubles to be resilient and true. From the beginning of their musical career, when they recorded songs with unique sounds like the guitar intro to "Karma," until today, the band writes together, composes together and performs together. As DJ said in a recent interview, "Everyone shares the pen and the melodies" in creating the band's music.
This unique group of brothers wants in the future to, as Jeremy says, "Touch more people in the world with their music and encourage them to be who they were meant to be."
This weekend at Music Midtown 2019, Hero The Band will play. Catch their set. It's time well-spent.