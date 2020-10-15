HGTV's 'Brother vs Brother' Season 7 finale names a winner

Drew Scott has won Season 7 of HGTV's "Brother vs. Brother."
Scott and his twin brother Jonathan Scott competed by flipping houses in Los Angeles, with Drew making a net profit of $1.4 million on his Hancock Park house, narrowly beating Jonathan who made a net profit of $1.2 million on his flip.
Jonathan's house was called "The House Next Door," while Drew's nearby home was called "The Corner Chateau."
During the latest season, the brothers had each budgeted $2 million for renovations, but as flipping often goes, they exceeded the budget. Jonathan was $40,000 over in the end while Drew was $50,000 over budget.
Both made their respective houses worth much more after renovations. After receiving multiple offers on both homes, Drew bought his home for $2.35 million, then flipped it for $5.8 million. Jonathan bought his house for $2.4 million and sold his at $5.64 million.
These were the most expensive homes the two have managed to flip on the series so far.
Throughout the season it was unclear who would win the finale; Drew nailed master bedrooms, bathrooms and extra space renovation challenges. Jonathan won for his work on living rooms, kitchens, guest bedrooms and bathrooms. Jonathan installed a pool, while Drew chose not to.
The proceeds from this season's "Brother vs. Brother" home sales will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger.
