oak ridge.jpg

A just-short-of-capacity crowd at the Albany Municipal Auditorium sang along this weekend to the hits of the Oak Ridge Boys, who made their first visit to the Good Life City in a career that spans 80-plus years. The current members of the band — who changed the original band’s name from the Oak Ridge Quartet to the Oak Ridge Boys — has been together more than 50 years. For additional photos from the concert, go to AlbanyHerald.com.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY -- A just-short-of-capacity crowd at the Albany Municipal Auditorium sang along this weekend to the hits of the Oak Ridge Boys, who made their first visit to the Good Life City in a career that spans 80-plus years. The current members of the band -- who changed the original band's name from the Oak Ridge Quartet to the Oak Ridge Boys -- has been together more than 50 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos