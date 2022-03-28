ALBANY -- A just-short-of-capacity crowd at the Albany Municipal Auditorium sang along this weekend to the hits of the Oak Ridge Boys, who made their first visit to the Good Life City in a career that spans 80-plus years. The current members of the band -- who changed the original band's name from the Oak Ridge Quartet to the Oak Ridge Boys -- has been together more than 50 years.
Hi-yo, Silver, away
Carlton Fletcher
Thomas "T.J." Barry Charles Dewitt Tuten, 24, of Albany, passe…
