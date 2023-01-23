highwaymen.jpg

The Highwaymen – American Outlaw Tribute show will be held at the Tift Theatre on Thursday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

 Special photo

TIFTON – In the mid-1980s, four superstars of country music came together to form “The Highwaymen,” recording three albums and selling out shows around the world with a set list comprising their biggest hits. Fans of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson will have the chance to relive those memories in Tifton on Thursday.

“The Highwaymen – American Outlaw Tribute” will perform at the Tift Theatre as part of the ABAC at the Tift Series. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased prior to the concert at www.artsatabac.com or can be purchased at the door.

