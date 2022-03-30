Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting baby number 7

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty southerly winds around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near
40 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, most of
southwest Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin, seen here in New York City in February 2020, announced on March 29 that they're expecting their seventh child.
On Tuesday, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin shared the news on social media that they are expecting their seventh child.
Hilaria Baldwin posted a video of the couple sharing the news with their children, writing in the caption "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall."
"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise," the caption contined. "I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids--as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives.
She added that the new baby is "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."
"One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling," the couple told People magazine of the baby news."Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.