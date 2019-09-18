Hilaria Baldwin announces she is expecting her fifth child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin announced she is pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage in April. It will be her fifth child with and husband Alec Baldwin.
"It is still very early ... but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me ," she wrote on Instagram. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy -- especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy."
She asked that paparazzi please not chase her around for baby bump pictures.
"These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea ... and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel ok," she added. "My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders."
The new addition to the family will join big brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4, and big sister Carmen Gabriela, 6.
Baldwin also has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.