Hilary Duff welcomes third child in heartwarming Instagram debut

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MILLER...DOUGHERTY...EASTERN RANDOLPH...MITCHELL...LEE...BAKER...CALHOUN...EASTERN EARLY AND TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 600 PM EDT... At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Weston to near Donalsonville. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Dawson, Pelham, Putney, Leesburg, Camilla, Edison, Arlington, Shellman, Baconton, Leary, Smithville, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker and Douglasville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&