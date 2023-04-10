Hilary Swank gives birth to twins

Hilary Swank, pictured with husband Philip Schneider, has given birth to twins, she announced on social media.

 Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Actress HIlary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she posted to Instagram Monday, alongside a picture of her standing in front of a sunset holding two small infants.

CNN's Marianne Garvey contributed reporting.

