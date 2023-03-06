Recognizing the inevitably hit-miss nature of sketch comedy, the main question for "History of the World, Part II" is whether the Hulu series yields enough good stuff to justify this extension of the 1981 movie from Mel Brooks, rightfully billed here as an "American treasure." The show squeaks by, barely, though this is one of those exercises where a little fast-forwarding through "History" couldn't hurt.

To its credit the series generally matches the irreverence of the original, which was produced in a different comedy era, testing whether it's possible to still be that proudly offensive. Brooks (now 96, incidentally) introduces the show and the various sketches, which feature an assortment of regulars and guests that includes Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz and Wanda Sykes, who, along with Brooks, serve as executive producers.

