LEESBURG -- Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic may have cut the size of the 2020 Lee County Christmas Parade by about half -- and lessened the throngs that usually attend the holiday showcase -- but those concerns did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd that came out Saturday to enjoy the parade through the heart of downtown Leesburg.
Parade entries were cut from the usual 110-125 to around 55 entries on Saturday, but socially distanced kids lining the parade route weren't counting. They were just excited to see the classic cars, beauty queens, multiple Grinches, the walking hot dog, and both Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the annual kickoff to the Christmas season.
