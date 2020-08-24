ALBANY ─ After transforming into a virtual program in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, monthly Homeschool Day programs are returning to in-person sessions at the Albany Museum of Art on Sept. 10.
Also, monthly Toddler Takeover programs designed for children ages 15 month to 3 years will return in person on Sept. 1. They also were conducted online in April, May and June.
“We are certainly happy to have the kids back,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “We had a successful restart of our summer art camps, and we expect the return of these two popular programs to be equally well-received.”
Homeschool Day is a 90-minute program designed for students in K-5th grade. It starts at 11 a.m. and is conducted on the second Thursday of the month from September through May. Each month’s session incorporates a current AMA art exhibition and includes an art project that connects with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) education, gallery tours and more.
Toddler Takeover is a 30-minute program for toddlers, and their caregivers and siblings. It begins at 10:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month from September through May.
“Usually we take a summer break from June to August with these two programs, but after we went virtual with them in April, we extended them an extra month to help families that were sheltering at home,” Vanoteghem said. “Even though they were conducted online, it gave the kids opportunities to interact with other kids.”
Students who participate in Homeschool Day will be asked to comply with AMA visitation policies, including the wearing of masks for the protection of other students and AMA staff. Parents can register their child by emailing Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
The cost for Homeschool Day is $5 per student for AMA members and $10 per student for non-members.
Exhibitions that will be incorporated into the Homeschool Day curriculum this fall are "JUAN LOGAN: creating & collecting" on Sept. 10, "Folk Art with St. EOM of Pasaquan" on Oct. 8, artwork from Courtney McClellan’s Midlands installation on Nov. 12 and artwork by Elinor Saragoussi on Dec. 10.
“I encourage parents to register as early as possible because we do have limitations on the number of students we can accommodate because of health guidelines,” Vanoteghem said. “Under current guidelines, we can accommodate a maximum of 12 students for a program.
“For Homeschool Day, parents can drop off their children and pick them up at the end of the session if they prefer. Because Toddler Takeover has young children, the parents or caregivers are asked to stay at the AMA during that program.”
Toddler Takeover is free for AMA members and $5 per toddler for non-members. Families may drop in for the program or contact Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com to secure a space.
The fall programs for toddlers are "Butterfly Hunt" with Brian Willmont on Sept. 1, "Feeling Puzzled" with Juan Logan on Oct. 6, "Colors and Shapes at Pasaquan" on Nov. 3 and Artwork of Elinor Saragoussi on De. 1.
Homeschool Day and Toddler Takeover sessions will be held at the AMA as long as local, state and federal health officials' guidance indicates in-person sessions are safe for participants, families and staff.
