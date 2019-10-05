Hot Tuna finishes off 2019 with an acoustic duo tour framed by electric holiday shows as a solid power trio with drummer Justin Guip, and one of their favorite guests, Steve Kimock, joins in. Multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter Larry Campbell and singer-guitarist Teresa Williams open the acoustic shows.
“It’s unfathomable how Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady make each show its own experience, but they do ... and effortlessly,” the critic Art Fuse raved. “Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady are without question among the greatest musicians; each has distinguished himself by developing a style that is easy to pick out and that others often try to imitate.
“But, more importantly, Kaukonen, 78, and Casady, 75, have over time forged a partnership that’s as vital to their art as raw talent is. The duo use music to speak a language they seemingly invented, yet cannily allow the rest of us in on the exhilarating dialogues.”
For tour information, visit www.hottuna.com.
Nov. 29/30: The Town Hall, New York, N.Y. Electric Hot Tuna w/Steve Kimock
Dec. 2: Musikfest Cafe At ArtsQuest Center, Bethlehem, Pa. Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 3: Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, N.Y. Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 5: Bardavon 1869 Opera House, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 6: The Colonial Theatre, Keene, N.H. Acoustic Hot Tuna 50th Anniversary also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 7: Garde Arts Center, New London, Conn. Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 9: Asbury Hall, Buffalo, N.Y. Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 10: The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, Pa. Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 11: Kent Stage, Kent, Ohio Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 13: Park West, Chicago Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 14: Fitzgerald, St. Paul, Minn. Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 15: Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, Wis. Acoustic Hot Tuna also Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Dec. 28: Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, Fla. Acoustic Hot Tuna
Dec. 31: Parker Playhouse, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Electric Hot Tuna