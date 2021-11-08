ALBANY -- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Albany Civic Center Feb. 26-27 for three performances. Fans of all ages can enjoy an exciting new and expanded lineup of epic monster trucks as they experience the thrill of watching the iconic Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience.
Tickets and event information are available at www.ticketmaster.com and at the www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees.
Show times include:
Feb. 26 12:30 p.m./Crash Zone 10-11 a.m.
Feb. 26 7:30 p.m./Crash Zone 5-6 p.m.
Feb. 27 2:30 p.m./Crash Zone noon– 1 p.m.
The popular family entertainment tour continues to bring audiences the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys, including fan favorites Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, and Demo Derby, plus the all-new Mega Wrex, Race Ace and Bigfoot Midwest Madness, a first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot. Event performances will also feature a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus, and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross. Fans will experience exciting show action and fuel-injected playfulness with over-the-top smashing, crashing, and epic monster truck competitions and battles.
The exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is back and will be held 2 1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.
The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company.
Raycom-Legacy Content Company is a large-scale event operation, promotion, content production, licensing, and media firm. The company produces entertainment experiences including Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, an international Monster Truck tour visiting North America and Europe. Raycom-Legacy Content Company is a partnership between Raycom Sports – a leading independent sports marketing, event management and production firm – and Legacy Motorsports Events – which was co-founded by entertainment and motorsports executives Ken Hudgens, Tim Murray, Eric Cole and Bob Boggess. The company is based in Charlotte, N.C.
Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. Visit Mattel online at www.mattel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.