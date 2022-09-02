Although devoted to Armie Hammer and his family, the title "House of Hammer" evokes thoughts of British horror films released under the Hammer label from the 1950s to the '70s, which doesn't feel coincidental. That's because this three-part Discovery+ docuseries is unfortunately presented as if it were a horror movie, with all its trappings, as it seeks to connect the scandal-plagued actor to the wealthy dynasty from which he came. (Discovery+, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Hammer has been under investigation for sexual assault since 2021, after a woman accused him of rape. He has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing, at the time saying through his attorney that the allegation, stemming from an alleged 2017 encounter, was "outrageous" and said his interactions with the woman and other partners have been "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance."

