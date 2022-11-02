Houston officials plead for witnesses to come forward in killing of 'peaceful' rapper Takeoff

Houston officials plead for witnesses to come forward in the killing of 'peaceful' rapper Takeoff, pictured here during a performance on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Houston officials vowed to solve the killing of rapper Takeoff, with the chief of police calling the 28-year-old Atlantan a "peaceful" man and urging any witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

Police found the rapper, part of the multiplatinum hip-hop trio Migos, at a bowling alley and billiards hall where a private party was held early Tuesday. A 911 call received at 2:34 a.m. reported a shooting in progress, and Takeoff was dead at the scene when officers arrived, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. There were roughly 40 people at the event, many of whom left "possibly out of fear," he said.

