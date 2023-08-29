(CNN) — Preston Mutanga has found fame as a teen wunderkind whose creativity resulted in the ultimate gig.

While other teens were crowding into movie theaters to watch this summer’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the 14-year-old was reveling in the fact that he got to work on the movie’s animation, after catching the eye of those behind the film thanks to a fan project he created.

