...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT
/8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Coffee, Dale and Henry Counties. In
Georgia, Dougherty, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill and Irwin
Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The early growing of vegetation from
recent abnormal warmth could increase the vulnerability of
agriculture and sensitive plants.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
How Jamie Lee Curtis is showing support for transgender daughter with her Oscar statuette
Appearing on "Today" on Tuesday, Curtis told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she will be referring to her Oscar statue using they/them pronouns "in support of my daughter Ruby."
Curtis, a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate, shared in 2021 that her daughter is a transgender woman.
As she lifted the golden statuette next to her face while video chatting with Kotb and Guthrie, Curtis said, "Here they are! In support of my daughter Ruby, I'm having them be a they/them."
Curtis continued to say that "they are doing great, and they're settling in" in reference to her statuette. "In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have these couple days, and I'm very moved by the whole thing."
Curtis won her first Oscar for her supporting role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on Sunday. The film went on to be the night's biggest winner with seven wins, including best picture.
Ruby Guest is one of two children shared by Curtis and Christopher Guest, who are also parents to 34-year-old daughter Annie.
In May 2022, Ruby Guest wed their partner Kynthia in a cosplay-themed wedding.