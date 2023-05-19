(CNN) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s journey in the limelight began in 2000 when she was crowned Miss World – thanks in part to a nudge from her younger brother, Siddharth Chopra.

In a new interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, the “Citadel” star says that it was her brother who encouraged her to pursue the international pageant because he wanted her out of the house after she came back from a trip to America.

