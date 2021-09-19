How to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards

edric the Entertainer attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. The Emmy Awards are September 19, celebrating the best TV of the year.
Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the 73rd annual event and promises to bring some humor as the show celebrates how TV has helped get us through the pandemic, minus any zingers.
"It's not bad if you're the news for a couple of days, but you don't want to be the guy that ruins the night or someone's moment," he said in a recent interview. "At the same time, you've got to be yourself."
Start time
The show starts at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
The nominees:
"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" lead the way with 24 nominations each. "Ted Lasso" is also a frontrunner with 20 nods. Other shows with multiple nominations include "WandaVision," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "Saturday Night Live." View the full list of nominations.
Presenters
Taraji P. Henson, Michael Douglas, LL Cool J, Dolly Parton, Stephen Colbert, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Coolidge, Angela Bassett, Mindy Kaling, Ken Jeong and many more will present awards throughout the night.
