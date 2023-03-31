...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Hugh Grant would like to erase this film from his resume
Hugh Grant knows he has had some bad performances, but which one would he really like to erase?
While appearing on "The Late Late Show" to promote his new film, "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," with his co-star Chris Pine, Grant played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with Pine and the show's host, James Corden.
The idea behind the game is players must either answer uncomfortable questions or eat or drink something disgusting.
Corden selected a dish of worm mayonnaise Shepherd's pie for Grant to consume if he didn't (or couldn't) answer the question, "You can erase one movie from you IMDB page, what would it be?"
"The thing is I would happily shred my IMDB page, my [resume], because I specialized in being bad for decades really, "Grant said. "I got better."
Grant was hesitant to "bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on any film by saying it was bad," but, ultimately, he revealed it.
"The Lady and the Highwayman," he said.
Grant went on to explain that it was a low-budget, made-for-television movie in the 1980s.
"I'm meant to be sexy," he said. "Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg."
It aired on British TV in 1989 and costarred Lysette Anthony.