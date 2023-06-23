(CNN) — A solid candidate for weirdest series of the year, “I’m a Virgo” represents an outlandish concept from writer-director Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”), contemplating how the world would respond to a 13-foot-tall young Black man. As metaphorically intriguing as that sounds – and indeed, is at the start – the first season ultimately feels a bit too scattered and chaotic to match the stature of its premise.

Poor Cootie (Jharrel Jerome, an Emmy winner for “When They See Us”) has grown up in hiding, under the watchful protection of his adoptive parents, played by Carmen Ejogo and Mike Epps.

