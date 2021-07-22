Ice T reacts to the hoopla over his 'twin' daughter By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 22, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A photo of Ice T's look-alike 5-year-old daughter Chanel went viral and, according to him, it yielded some nice results.On Wednesday, the "Law & Order: SVU" star tweeted a thank you on behalf of his daughter with wife Coco Austin."Today @BabyChanelworld just wanted to say THANKS! for all the recent internet LOVE she's been getting... 48k Twitter and 447k IG followers," the tweet read. "Not bad for a 5yr old."The photo posted on the youngster's Twitter account shows Austin holding Chanel at a concert for her dad's band Body Count. Social media went wild for it, noting that the 5-year-old looked exactly like her father.Ice T also has two adult children, Letesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., from previous relationships.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Demographic Groups Families And Children Family Members And Relatives Internet And Www Population And Demographics Social Media Society Technology Twins And Multiple Births Ice Chanel Internet Nets Coco Austin Photo Twitter Letesha Marrow More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment Lorde got so drunk with Seth Meyers she needed an IV drip By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Business Maria Taylor leaves ESPN following Rachel Nichols comments By Frank Pallotta, CNN BusinessUpdated 15 hrs ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Family Day returns to Albany Museum of Art From staff reportsUpdated 19 hrs ago 0 News featuredurgent Georgia film industry bounces back from pandemic with record year By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News ServiceUpdated 34 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Obituaries Elizabeth L. "Dolly" McDaniel Jul 20, 2021 Elizabeth L. "Dolly" McDaniel entered into her heavenly rest o… Catherine Clark Lewis Jul 19, 2021 Mrs. Catherine Clark Lewis, 81, of Albany, Georgia peacefully … Bobby Carrington Jul 18, 2021 ALBANY - Bobby Carrington, 83, of Albany passed away Friday, J… » More Obituaries >> More Events Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Tommy Dorfmam, '13 Reasons Why' star, is celebrating herself as a trans woman Atlanta students must wear masks when school starts, district says Atlanta students must wear masks when school starts, district says Albany, Southern Regional Tech appoint CDBG disaster recovery grant director » More News Latest Albany Herald classified ads Home 3BR/1BA, E. Albany, fenced yard, CH&A, HW floors, $550/mo + Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 1 3BR/1BA, E. Albany, fenced yard, CH&A, HW floors, $55… Remodel KENNYS HOME REPAIR. KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa… Free ALLEN EDMONDS MENS SHOES $50 ALLEN EDMONDS MENS SHOES, New, Never Worn, size 10D, $50.… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesMetallica plan 40th anniversary concertsBryce Steven McCormack'Wake-up call': Albany commissioner embraces exercise, health diet after distressing checkupWilliam Garry Bates, Sr.The critical race theory panic has White people afraid that they might be complicit in racismJesse Merrill "Mel" Jones, Jr.Bobby Joe JohnstonBobby CarringtonDelta variant threatens window of herd immunity opportunityAlbany Commission rescinds mask requirement for public buildings in 5-2 vote Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Screened-in porch, fire pit featured in Lake Blackshear home provide relaxing entertainmentPHOTOS: Ribbon cutting ceremony for renovations to Robert Cross Park in Dougherty CountyPHOTOS: Dougherty County Public Works director Larry Cook retirement ceremonyPHOTOS: Take a step back in time with this tour of downtown Albany's oldest cemeteriesPHOTOS: Republican Senate candidate Latham Saddler makes stop in LeesburgBest movies inspired by major historical eventsA 27-SECOND phone call! 10 celebrities who broke up over the phoneHow different infrastructure projects can affect home valuePHOTOS: Phoebe Putney Health System donates $30k to Albany Technical College's EMT programIconic buildings that were demolished Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: News Flash!! Stop paying people NOT to work and begin again requiring them to show that they're actually looking for a job (there are 150,000 … View more greybeige said: I'm left wondering if there might be a "window of opportunity".....? View more Butcherswife said: I am not surprised on the 6% turn out to vote. One mistake was made if you had one white person on ballot it would have been a record turn out… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.