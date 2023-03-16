"Luther" star Idris Elba is joining forces with Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu in a mission to champion representation and diverse storytelling in the global film and TV industry.

The Golden Globe winner, who is of Sierra Leonean and Ghanaian descent, will be working with Abudu to develop emerging talent from Africa through their respective production companies, Green Door Pictures and EbonyLife Media, the pair said in a joint statement Thursday.

Tags