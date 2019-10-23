If you happen to see Keanu Reeves wearing a hot pink maternity T-shirt reading, "I'm busy growing an eyeball," it's due to Ali Wong.
The comic's "Always Be My Maybe" costar hit one of Wong's sold out comedy shows at the Wiltern in Los Angeles recently and wanted to scoop up some merch, which includes shower curtains, shirts and tote bags.
According to Wong, the actor bought a bagful of items, including records and a few maternity T's, which were the last of the bunch.
"My husband mans the merch table after the show, people think it's a joke, but my husband, who graduated from Harvard Business School, really is in the lobby after the show slanging Ali Wong tote bags, shower curtains," she told Ellen DeGeners on "Ellen."
"He bought a ton of merchandise," she added, which she called "so sweet."
Reeves and Wong have remained close since he played her hot boyfriend in her Netflix movie. At the time he visited her backstage, she took to Instagram to joke that he's now her ex.
"My ex-boyfriend came to the show. I told him it's never gonna work," Wong wrote.
In addition to Reeves, Wong says she also spotted Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at her show, along with Charlize Theron.