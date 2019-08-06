PERRY — The Georgia National Fair brings a lot to the table each year for Georgia residents. The fair brings multiple livestock and horse events over the course of the fair, Georgia Living competitions are held in home arts, fine arts, fair bear creative writing competitions and youth educational exhibits. And with the fairgrounds filled with thrill rides and food and merchandise vendors, every day holds new and exciting events and exhibits for fair patrons to enjoy.
This year, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Georgia National Fair, an amazing number of concerts by artists that are loved throughout the state will be free with fair admission. Ten evenings of entertainment have already been announced for Oct. 3-13 with one more yet to be announced.
First up, on Oct. 3, are Little Anthony and the Imperials. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group has been performing smooth rhythm and bluesy soul sounds from the 1950’s ‘til now. Fair patrons will enjoy a relaxing soulful evening.
On Oct. 4, Great White Lion Snake will bring melting hot hair metal to the stage. For the performance, it will be the rocking 1980’s again. This band’s show has an authentic ’80s sound and look with the hair, the leather, the attitude and volume. Transport back several decades and enjoy the show.
Next up on Oct 5 is The Marshall Charloff Purple Xperience, a Prince tribute band. These accomplished musicians pay a striking and amazing tribute to Prince. The crowd will enjoy the moves, the guitar and the high notes.
On Oct. 6, Southside Worship will share its passion for the love of the world, the love of people, and the love of God at the fairgrounds. This community of singers, musicians, writers and worshipers will do their best to create an atmosphere where God can change lives. Experience the music of worship.
Taking the stage on Oct. 7, the superstar Oak Ridge Boys will share decades of talent with their fans. The country gospel group, which was founded in the 1940s, has always been popular in the southland. Their stop in Perry will energize the evening and leave the crowd tapping its toes.
Get ready on Oct. 8 for the Gin Blossoms to turn back the clock to the late ’80s/early ’90s. Rock with this band for an evening to remember. There’s no doubt that their 1992 hit “Hey Jealousy” will take listeners back in time.
The fairgrounds will be filled with funk on Oct. 9. George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will take the crowd on a psychedelic tour. This funk collective, led the ageless Clinton, has cut 20-plus albums over their collective careers. Clinton has been performing since the 1950s when he was a teenager. Don’t miss a chance to hear legends of funk music on a summer evening.
Celebrate country music on Oct. 10 with Diamond Rio. This award-winning band has been a leader in Country Gospel music for decades. Formed in the early ’80s, their musical hits such as “One More Day” have been a staple for country music fans. Country fans and anyone that just loves good music will enjoy this show.
The entertainers for Oct. 11 are still a mystery. The announcement that is being eagerly anticipated will be publicized soon.
On Oct. 12, spend the evening with returning artists The Grapevine Band. This appearance won’t be the first time this band has taken the stage at the Georgia National Fair.
These guys are a high-energy fun-loving group. Their show makes young and old happy to share the time that they are on stage. This evening will be a fun-filled good time.
On Oct. 13, the final day of the Georgia National Fair 2019, Rumba Latina will make it difficult for fair patrons to stay in their seats. They will mesmerize the audience with their music filled with cultural flavor. DJ Kike, known as the best Latino Disc Jockey, will host the evening’s performance. Bring the whole family to enjoy this experience on the last evening of the fair.
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Georgia National Fair with so much free music included with fair admission. Bring your whole family to this fair that has something for everyone and make memories that will last a lifetime.