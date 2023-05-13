ALBANY — Given his longevity in the framing business — 50-plus years and counting — Mike Brown has established a legacy that only a precious few could ever hope to match.
And in those 50 years, he’s crafted fitting, often elaborate, frames for ... well ... just about anything you could throw out there.
“If you can name it, I’ve framed it,” Brown said.
If he were so inclined, Brown has the body of work to coast on his laurels. But Brown is not so inclined. He has, in fact, reinvented himself in a manner, creating works of art that have earned him such monikers as “Jedi Master” and “Framing Yoda” among a growing audience.
The thing that allowed Brown to reinvent himself? Framing concert and pop art posters.
“My son, Nolan, was going to the University of Georgia, and he went to a Widespread Panic show,” said Brown, the sole owner of Woods Galleries at 2820 Meredyth Drive in Albany, a man whose laid-back demeanor belies the intensity he brings to his work. “He bought a poster from the show and sent it to me, asking me to frame it. All of a sudden, his frat brothers started sending me posters to frame.
“That was maybe 15 years ago. Since then, I’ve framed about 4,000 posters. I had a map on the wall that I’d put a pin in every place that I sent a poster. I started running out of room.”
As he talks with a visitor, Brown rummages through a stack of posters leaning on a wall in the space between Woods Galleries’ ample showroom and his work studio in the back of the building. He says, idly, “This is one sent to me from Golden, Colo.; Vancouver, Wash.; Little Rock, Ark.; Atlanta; White Heath, Ill.; New York state.
“These are people’s treasures; some of these end up costing upwards of $7,000.”
Not too bad for a guy who caught on at then Munford Do-It-Yourself Hardware Store in the ’70s because “I needed a part-time job for some spending money.”
The DIY paradise actually needed part-time help, and Brown was hired. His dad had taught him at a young age how to use tools, and he was a welcome addition at a business that not only sold tools and hardware but also supplied materials for artists and craftsmen, unfinished furniture, building materials, and — of course — framing supplies.
“It took me three years to finish junior college at Darton, and when I finished in ‘76 I knew it was time for me to commit to something,” Brown said. “I had no clue what I wanted to do, but I ended up working at Firestone for a year and M&M Mars for a while.
“Bill Woods (who, along with Clinton Pope founded the business that would become Woods Galleries) could tell I wasn’t happy, and he told me if I ever wanted to come back to the store, he’d sell me half of the business. I thought about it — it was the only thing I’d done that I really enjoyed — so I bought in.”
The store, which was originally located on Gillionville Road until a widening project forced its demise, moved to a downtown “that was already folding” for a period, then settled in at the northwest Albany Kmart Plaza until Woods’ dream of owning a free-standing building was realized in ‘99. When Woods passed away, his family members stayed in the business until about 12 years ago, when Brown took over as sole owner.
Until concert and high-end pop art framing became his niche, Brown said he framed pretty much anything.
“Tom Seegmueller brought me an ostrich egg to frame, that’s probably the weirdest thing,” Brown said. “I’ve done thousands and thousands of shadow boxes for arrowheads and military medals. I’ve done wedding dresses, violins, guitars, guns, rifles. I guess the ostrich egg is the weirdest, though.”
Mostly through word-of-mouth and a Facebook page on which he displays his work, Brown has become an in-demand framer. His vivid colors and eye for detail inform his work.
“I just go with my gut usually,” he said. “My focus is to bring out the subject of the poster, to try and make you notice the subject. Then I try to use mats and frames that will enhance the poster, not detract from it.”
And there’s the Brown honesty that serious collectors appreciate.
He tells of a client who asked if he’d be interested in framing 12 “Chuck Sperry Ladies,” works of art by a renowned modern artist. When the would-be client described the idea he had for the works (“I’m thinking of keeping them all the same.”), Brown offered a candid response that he thought might lose him the job.
“I told him, ‘I can do that, but I don’t think that’s why you reached out to me,’” he said. “I told him any framer could do the ‘museum look’ he was talking about and that he didn’t need me for that. I told him my recommendation would be to ‘doll up’ all these gorgeous women.
“We later became friends — after I did several pieces for him — and one day he told me, ‘You sold me when you offered that honest assessment.’”
Brown said the framing business is always up-and-down, depending on the vagaries of the economy.
“We get busy around Christmastime, maybe not as much as we used to, but when the weather’s cooler and people are indoors more, they start looking at their walls and want to put things on them,” he said. “During COVID, business picked up because people were in their homes more. There are up and down slopes; we’re in kind of a down slope now.”
But then there are all those posters coming in from all over the country.
“One of my sales reps told me I’d ‘reinvented myself’ with the concert posters, and I kind of have,” Brown said. “I’d been wondering what the next generation would put on their walls; well, it looks like this is it. They’re willing to spend thousands of dollars on these posters. And I enjoy doing them, love the creative process.
“It doesn’t hurt that I really love what I do. When you love doing something, you do a better job.”