Give Pete Davidson a bit of credit for making himself the least interesting part of a series about being Pete Davidson. Much of that has to do with the all-star cast with which the former "SNL" star has swaddled himself in "Bupkis," a frequently funny and later somewhat tiresome Peacock comedy, which only serves to reinforce the sense the comic's tabloid-friendly offscreen life generally remains more interesting than any of his onscreen exploits.

Having already played a version of himself in the Peacock movie "The King of Staten Island," Davidson certainly doesn't seem overly concerned about stretching his acting chops. The main appeal here, given the unabashed self-absorption of the exercise, hinges on the casting, with Edie Falco ("The Sopranos") and Joe Pesci as his mom and grandpa, plus an assortment of high-profile cameos, from Ray Romano to Jon Stewart to John Mulaney, which conjure the lion's share of the laughs.

