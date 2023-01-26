Designed as a modern spin on an old formula, "Poker Face" represents another point of entry into TV detective shows, teaming Natasha Lyonne with "Knives Out" writer-producer Rian Johnson. Breezy but thin, it's mildly fun but not quite a winning hand, defined as much by its guest stars as Lyonne in what's basically a cross between "Murder, She Wrote" and "The Incredible Hulk" of the 1970s.

Playing on NBC's Peacock service, the premiere introduces Lyonne's Charlie, a casino employee in Vegas who has been hiding her unique (and potentially very profitable) gift: The ability to look at anyone and tell whether they're lying.

