TIFTON — Known worldwide for his spectacular ability at the keyboard, pianist Awadagin Pratt will perform at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Nov. 14 as a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.
Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said the concert will begin at 7 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. Jones said Pratt’s performance is sure to enthrall the audience.
“Awadagin Pratt is acclaimed for his musical insight and intensely involved performances in recitals and symphony orchestras,” Jones said. “This is a can’t-miss opportunity for south Georgia.”
Born in Pittsburgh, Pratt begin studying piano at the age of 6. In 1992, he won the Naumburg International Piano Competition. Two years later, Pratt was awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant.
A performer at the White House upon invitation by two U.S. Presidents, Pratt has played countless recitals throughout the U.S. and at international venues in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Israel, Colombia and South Africa.
Limited tickets will be available at a cost of $20 for adults and $10 for students. Season tickets for Pratt's performance and the remaining four events in the series are available for $80 for adults and $25 for students. Purchase tickets at www.purplepass.com/abac or call (229) 391-4895.
Other events in the series include the National Players’ production of “As You Like It” on Jan. 28 in the TCHS Performing Arts Center, the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players in “The Pirates of Penzance” on Feb. 7 at the TCHS Performing Arts Center, the Dallas Brass on March 5 in the Tift Theatre, and jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 16 in Howard Auditorium.
The ABAC performing arts series is supported, in part, by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. The Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts. This project is supported in part by an award from the NEA.
The series sponsor is Wonders of Wood. Southwell is the premium event sponsor. Event sponsors include Dr. Joseph J. Day, Ponder’s, Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton, and Julie Hunt. Preferred sponsors are McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, Prince Automotive Group, Rotary Club of Tifton and South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partners are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Chicago Pizza and Pasta, and The Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors.