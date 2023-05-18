Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 6:11 pm
(CNN) — Ireland Baldwin is a new mom.
The 27-year-old model announced on social media that she and her boyfriend, Portuguese musician Rac, recently welcomed a baby girl they named Holland.
IShe explained that baby’s name during an interview on the “Girlboss Radio” podcast in January.
“We’re naming her Holland,” she said. “I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent.”
Baldwin is the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.
In April, the elder Baldwin turned 65 and his current wife, Hilaria, celebrated by posting a photo of them and their seven children, who are all under the age of ten.
