TULLAMORE, IRELAND — JigJam, an award-winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland, will perform at Americus’ Rylander Theatre on April 3 at 8 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this special event, which is open to music lovers of all ages.
Formed in 2013, JigJam comprises multi-instrumentalists Jamie McKeogh (lead vocals, guitar, tenor banjo), Cathal Guinan (vocals, double bass, fiddle), Daithi Melia (vocals, 5-sting banjo, guitar), and Gavin Strappe (vocals, mandolin, tenor banjo). All four members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture, which is reflected by the band collectively achieving more than 20 “All-Ireland” titles at Fleadh Cheoil nah Éireann competitions.
JigJam’s music is an amalgamation of the best of traditional Irish music, including beautiful harmonies, accented with bluegrass, folk, and Americana, creating a genre which has been branded as “I-Grass” (Irish-influenced Bluegrass). The band’s undeniable energy on the stage, along with their virtuosic musical ability, has captivated audiences throughout the world. They have performed in 15 countries, touring various parts of the UK and Europe; headlined major U.S. festivals such as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest; and recently wowed audiences at the 2020 Folk Alliance International Conference in New Orleans.
JigJam’s most recent CD, “Phoenix,” was released in summer of 2019 and earned JigJam “Crossover Album of The Year,” “Album Cover of the Year” and “Composers of the Year” at the 2020 American listener-supported Celtic Music Awards.
For the second time, JigJam are featured artists during Dollywood’s Festival of Nations, scheduled March 14-April 20, at the 160-acre Dollywood theme park, a highly-awarded and widely-recognized leader in the amusement industry. The park is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and has been named a top-three U.S. theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions.
Festival of Nations is an imaginative and educational event and is the perfect start to Dollywood’s 35th anniversary season. The park plays host to a number of new and returning friends performing in internationally-acclaimed entertainment offerings during the event. This unique festival provides park guests a fascinating journey around the globe by sharing the excitement of traditional music, dance, food and art from a wide array of countries.
JigJam’s U.S. tour is sponsored by Culture Ireland, which promotes Irish arts worldwide by creating and supporting opportunities for Irish artists and companies to present and promote their work at strategic international festivals and venues. For more information visit cultureireland.ie.
Tickets for the Rylander show are $20 in advance and day of show. For more information, call (229) 931-0001 or visit www.rylander.org.
