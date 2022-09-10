"Succession" drops viewers into the high-stakes world of running a media empire and all the top-secret deals, attempted coups and shocking scandals that comes with it.

The actors and creators of the award-winning series, which will compete for more statues at Monday's Emmy Awards, insist that the characters are inspired by a long list of family-run dynastic enterprises -- both past and present. Showrunner Jesse Armstrong said in one behind-the-scenes interview that the writers pulled from "famous media families like the Hearsts, to modern-day Redstone, John Malone, Robert Fitz of Comcast, Murdoch, and Robert and Rebekah Mercer, who founded Breitbart."

"The Murdochs: Empire of Influence," a CNN Original Series produced in partnership with The New York Times, explores the legacy of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the intense succession battle between his children. It premieres Sunday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

