'It's time for me to move on': Rachael Ray's talk show will end after 17 years on air

Rachael Ray in the kitchen on December 10, 2014. Celebrity chef Rachael Ray's talk show will come to an end after 17 years, according to CBS.

 David M. Russell/Rachael Ray Show

"In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I've made the decision that's it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career," said Ray in a news release from CBS. "My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution."

