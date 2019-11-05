THOMASVILLE — One-on-one musical experiences are some of the best. This December, Southern troubadour J.J. Grey will present his Front Porch Sessions at the Thomasville Center for the Arts.
The tandem solo performances on Dec. 6 and 7 at the arts center will offer the audience a chance to experience one of Grey’s rare solo concerts. The venue and atmosphere of these events offer a much more personal experience than an arena or festival location.
North Florida blues rocker Grey has a soul-filling, big voice that powerfully presents his artistically crafted lyrics. His musical catalog includes songs that tell stories as only he can tell them, memorable songs such as “99 Shades of Crazy.” Grey is also a master of the soulful, bluesy, love song as displayed in his “I Believe (In Everything).”
The venue for Grey’s performance, the Thomasville Center for the Arts, is the Rose City’s original Eastside High School, built in 1915, and is a treat in itself. From the gallery with beverage offerings of your choice to the theatre that does not have one bad seat, Thomasville’s history is alive and thriving at the arts center.
J.J. Grey is known for delivering fiercely intimate solo performances; the two nights in Thomasville will prove to be nothing less than amazing. Spend an evening in a beautiful, historic venue with an artist who honestly delivers his best on stage. Could anyone ask for more?