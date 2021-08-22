featured Jackson Browne Set List By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com Aug 22, 2021 Aug 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON BROWNE SET LIST--1. I'm Alive 2. The Long Way Around3. Fountain of Sorrow4. Downhill from Everywhere 5. My Cleveland Heart6. I Am a Patriot7. Doctor My Eyes8. Until Justice Is Real9. The Pretender (with James Taylor)10. Running on Empty (with James Taylor) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Set List Browne Jackson James Taylor Eye Cleveland Justice More Entertainment +13 Albany Herald Entertainment featured We want our money back! 