ALBANY -- Alexei Romanenko, principal cellist with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, will visit Albany on Sept. 8. He will be guest musician at the 10:30 a.m. service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St.
“Mr. Romanenko gives generously of his time to play at a variety of venues in the Southeast and is a frequent personality at Episcopal churches from Florida to Georgia,” the Rev. Dr. Reed Freeman, St. Paul’s rector, said.
Described as an artist of classical refinement, sterling musicianship and blazing virtuosity, the Russian-born Romanenko has graced international stages. T.J. Medrek of the Boston Herald wrote, "The times when music and musician and musical instrument combine to form an almost mystical union are rare. One such occasion came when Alexei Romanenko dazzled with his playing of Zoltan Kodaly's Sonata for solo cello."
Romanenko has performed for more than three decades on stages across the world with a variety of orchestras. A composer, virtuoso soloist and personality on TV and radio, he received his musical education in both Russia and the United States.
“Please worship with us on Sept. 8 at 10:30 to experience Alexei Romanenko and cello,” Freeman said. “Also, Alexei will be at Fellowship Hour after the worship service to meet and greet as many as are able to attend.”
For more information, contact the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church office 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at (229) 436-0196.