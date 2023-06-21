(CNN) — Famed director Sofia Coppola is bringing forth a fresh cinematic take on Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s iconic relationship in “Priscilla,” just one year after Baz Luhrmann’s heady biopic “Elvis” was released.

“Priscilla” stars “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, and is based on Priscilla’s 1986 memoir titled “Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll,” which she co-wrote with author Sandra Harmon.

