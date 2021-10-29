...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will 'never had an issue in the bedroom'
Jada Pinkett Smith wants to be clear that she and her husband Will Smith have no problems when it comes to their intimacy.
Apparently, some things were taken out of context after the latest episode of Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," where she and guest Gwyneth Paltrow got real about their sex lives.
Pinkett Smith said during the conversation "It's hard."
"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old," she said. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex."
Pinkett Smith clarified that in a tweet on Thursday.
"Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines.," she tweeted along with a link to the episode. "Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you."
Paltrow, who married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, said she and her husband are still very much in the newlywed stage when it comes to the bedroom.
That was prompted after Pinkett Smith said "So we read that you're having some of the best sex these days, which yay! And you're 49."
"Yes, but I'm a newlywed, so it's like I'm cheating maybe a little bit, you know," Paltrow responded.
