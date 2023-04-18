It's sourdough bread and handstands for Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The two stars are talking about the time they spent together during the Covid-19 pandemic, telling People that the actor, who is Lee's godson, and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, lived in the house next door that Curtis owns. Curtis, who won best supporting actress Oscar at lthe 2023 Academy Awards, is friends with Gyllenhaal's parents, director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner.

