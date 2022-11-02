James Corden gives credit to Ricky Gervais after 'inadvertantly' telling his joke

James Corden says he "inadvertently" told a joke originally made by fellow British funnyman Ricky Gervais.

Some viewers of "The Late Late Show With James Corden" took to social media to point out that a joke Corden made during his monologue on the October 31 episode was almost identical to one made by Gervais in his 2018 stand-up show, "Humanity."

