James Lastovic, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, found after going missing in Hawaii

'Days of Our Lives' actor James Lastovic, here in 2021, has been found after going missing in Hawaii.

 David Livingston/Getty Images

Former "Days of Our Lives" actor James Lastovic and his roommate are safe after his mother said they went missing while out on hiking in Hawaii.

Lucienne Lastovic posted Tuesday on Instagram that her son and Nevin Dizdari "stayed over at the Hanalei Bay Resort this past Friday Oct 7, Saturday Oct 8 and yesterday, Sunday Oct 9."

