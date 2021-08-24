JAMES TAYLOR SET LIST

1.Country Road

2. Never Die Young

3. Copperline

4. That's Why I'm Here

5. Mexico

6. You Make It easy

7. Line 'Em Up

8. Chili Dog/Steamroller Blues

9. Easy as Rollin' Off a Log

10. Sweet Baby James

11. Fire and Rain

12. Carolina in My Mind

13. Shower the People

14. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)

ENCORE

15. Shed a Little Light

16. Take It Easy * With Jackson Browne (who co-wrote the song for The Eagles)

17. You've Got a Friend (with Jackson Browne)

18. You Can Close Your Eyes (with his son, Henry Taylor)

