JAMES TAYLOR SET LIST

JAMES TAYLOR SET LIST1.Country Road2. Never Die Young 3. Copperline4. That's Why I'm Here5. Mexico6. You Make It easy7. Line 'Em Up8. Chili Dog/Steamroller Blues9. Easy as Rollin' Off a Log 10. Sweet Baby James11. Fire and Rain12. Carolina in My Mind13. Shower the People14. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)ENCORE15. Shed a Little Light16. Take It Easy * With Jackson Browne (who co-wrote the song for The Eagles)17. You've Got a Friend (with Jackson Browne)18. You Can Close Your Eyes (with his son, Henry Taylor) 