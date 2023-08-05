(CNN) — Jamie Foxx is attempting to clear up a misunderstanding stemming from a since-deleted social media post that was criticized by some as antisemitic.

In a text post shared to his Instagram on Saturday, the Oscar-winning actor wrote, “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent.”

