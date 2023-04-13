Jamie Foxx is hospitalized after 'medical complication,' source tells CNN

Jamie Foxx, seen here in Pasadena, California, in February 2020, is "on his way to recovery," a post from his daughter reads.

 Robin L Marshall/Getty Images/BET/FILE

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is hospitalized in Georgia and under observation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.

His daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram Wednesday night that her father had experienced a "medical complication," adding that he is "on his way to recovery."

CNN's Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

