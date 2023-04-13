Jamie Foxx is hospitalized after 'medical complication,' source tells CNN

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dougherty, eastern
Mitchell, northeastern Baker, northwestern Colquitt and southwestern
Worth Counties through 115 PM EDT...
At 1234 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Newton to near Pelham. Movement was north
at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Albany, Putney, Camilla, Baconton, Doerun, East Albany,
Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Flint,
Radium Springs, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional
A/P, Parkerville, Cotton, Lester and Pritchetts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central
and southwestern Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Jamie Foxx, seen here in Pasadena, California, in February 2020, is "on his way to recovery," a post from his daughter reads.
She did not specify what happened medically. The source with knowledge of the event said Foxx was not transported by an emergency vehicle and it did not take place while on set of the Netflix film, "Back in Action," which Fox is currently filming.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Foxx for comment.
The exact nature of Foxx's medical scare has not been disclosed.
Alan Nierob, a spokesman for Jamie Foxx, declined to share anything beyond Corinne Foxx's Instagram post.
"Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted," he told CNN by email Wednesday.