Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'

Jamie Foxx is seen here at the 'Creed III' premiere in London in February.

 Joe Maher/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed "medical complication."

"Appreciate all the love," Foxx posted on his verified Instagram feed on Wednesday, adding that he is "feeling blessed."

CNN's Chloe Melas contributed to this story.

