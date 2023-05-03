Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS...
Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this
afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will
be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet.
Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Jamie Foxx is seen here at the 'Creed III' premiere in London in February. Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed "medical complication."
Celebrities such as DJ Khaled, AJ McClean and Ludacris all responded with messages of support for Foxx.
The "Ray" actor's message follows an announcement from FOX network, also shared on Wednesday, that Nick Cannon will be filling in as guest host on "Beat Shazam," a music-related game show that Foxx hosts with his daughter Corinne.
The network also announced that Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ on the show.
"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the statement read.
Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz when he experienced the medical emergency resulting in his hospitalization.
A source previously told CNN that the incident did not happen on set, and indicated that filming was expected to wrap in April.