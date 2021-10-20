"I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30-year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life," Spears wrote in the caption.
"Which is why, I'm so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave, because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences," she added.
That did not sit well with some supporters of her older sister, who don't believe Jamie Spears has been supportive enough of Britney Spears during her conservatorship.
Back in July, Britney Spears criticized her sister while describing how she has felt living under conservatorship.
"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!," Britney Spears wrote on Instagram.
The younger Spears had earlier spoke out about her sister on social media.
"Maybe I didn't support her the way the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," Jamie Lynn Spears said.
CNN has reached out to reps for Jamie Lynn Spears and This Is My Brave for additional comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.